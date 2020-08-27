Spain's economy is already recovering from pandemic hit, minister says

MADRID, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Spain's economy has already begun to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though hard-hit industries such as tourism and restaurants will take longer to rebound, economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

"What we have to do is to keep on controlling the coronavirus outbreaks to keep this trend going on," she said in an interview with Antena 3 television.

The government is negotiating with businesses and unions over a possible extension to the country's ERTE furlough scheme for some sectors, she added. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Jose Elías Rodríguez, editing by Andrei Khalip)