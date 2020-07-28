SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER SAYS AGREES WITH ECB THAT BANKS SHOULD NOT PAY DIVIDENDS UNTIL 2021

28 Jul 2020 / 21:50 H.

    SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER SAYS AGREES WITH ECB THAT BANKS SHOULD NOT PAY DIVIDENDS UNTIL 2021

    Did you like this article?

    email blast