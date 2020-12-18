SEARCH
SPAIN'S HEALTH MINISTER SAYS FIRST DOSES OF PFIZER VACCINE WILL ARRIVE IN SPAIN ON DEC. 26

18 Dec 2020 / 19:11 H.

