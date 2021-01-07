SEARCH
SPAIN'S HEALTH MINISTER SAYS SPAIN WILL RECEIVE 600,000 DOSES OF MODERNA VACCINES WITHIN SIX WEEKS

07 Jan 2021 / 17:22 H.

