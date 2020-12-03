SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SPAIN'S LOWER HOUSE APPROVES MINORITY GOVERNMENT'S 2021 BUDGET BILL IN FIRST READING

03 Dec 2020 / 20:13 H.

    SPAIN'S LOWER HOUSE APPROVES MINORITY GOVERNMENT'S 2021 BUDGET BILL IN FIRST READING

    Did you like this article?

    email blast