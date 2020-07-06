Spain's PM reasonably optimistic about Calvino getting Eurogroup job

MADRID/LISBON, July 6 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday he was "reasonably optimistic" that his Economy Minister Nadia Calvino will be elected as head of the Eurogroup by fellow euro zone ministers.

The Spanish government is also "thankful for the response from other countries" on the candidacy, Sanchez told reporters in Lisbon, where met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, who gave his support to Calvino. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Belen Carreño and Catarina Demony, Editing by Andrei Khalip)