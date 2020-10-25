SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SPAIN'S PM SANCHEZ ASKS PARLIAMENTARY ALLIES TO SUPPORT STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR SIX MONTHS UNTIL MAY

25 Oct 2020 / 21:26 H.

    SPAIN'S PM SANCHEZ ASKS PARLIAMENTARY ALLIES TO SUPPORT STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR SIX MONTHS UNTIL MAY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast