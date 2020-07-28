SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SPAIN'S PM SANCHEZ SAYS SPAIN IS TODAY MUCH BETTER PREPARED TO DEAL WITH THE PANDEMIC THAN IN MARCH

28 Jul 2020 / 03:25 H.

    SPAIN'S PM SANCHEZ SAYS SPAIN IS TODAY MUCH BETTER PREPARED TO DEAL WITH THE PANDEMIC THAN IN MARCH

    Did you like this article?

    email blast