Spain's PM Sanchez says UK quarantine decision not justified

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's decision to slap a quarantine on people travelling from Spain was unfair, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, adding that the Spanish government was in touch with the British government to try and make it change its mind.

Sanchez said the "error" was for London to have considered the rate of coronavirus infection in Spain as a whole, when most regions had a lower rate than Britain's. (Reporting by Joan Faus and Belen Carreno WRiting by Ingrid Melander)