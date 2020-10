MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain will set aside 1.01 billion euros ($1.19 billion) for coronavirus vaccines next year, the government said on Wednesday at a presentation of the 2021 budget bill.

The minority government still needs to gain parliamentary support to pass the draft budget into law. ($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Reporting by Belen Carreno and Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)