Spain to reform labour laws to reduce unemployment as part of EU deal, minister says

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain intends to reform its labour laws to reduce the structural unemployment rate as part of commitments tied to the disbursement of the EU recovery fund approved earlier this week, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

"Our pending task is to carry out reforms with consensus of all the political, social forces of the country," she said on Wednesday in an interview with Spanish TV channel La Sexta.

She did not elaborate on how the laws would be reformed. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)