MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Spain will invest 4.3 billion euros ($5.15 billion) in 5G infrastructure by 2025, Spanish government spokeswoman, Maria Jesus Montero, said on Tuesday after the weekly cabinet meeting.

A total of 883 million euros are already included in next year budget to be approved in the following weeks.

($1 = 0.8356 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro)