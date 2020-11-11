SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SPANISH GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GOVT WILL CUT SALES TAX ON MASKS TO 4% FROM 21%

11 Nov 2020 / 19:27 H.

    SPANISH GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GOVT WILL CUT SALES TAX ON MASKS TO 4% FROM 21%

    Did you like this article?

    email blast