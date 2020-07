MADRID, July 7 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a July 17-18 summit to discuss a planned European Union recovery fund, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

"Spain's future is at stake in the coming days," Montero said regarding the negotiations over the fund, from which Spain hopes to receive around 140 billion euros.