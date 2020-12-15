SEARCH
Spiders favored for Cleveland's next mascot name

15 Dec 2020 / 00:48 H.

    The Cleveland Spiders remain the favorite to become the Major League Baseball team's next mascot following Sunday night's report that the franchise will drop Indians after 105 years.

    Sportsbook.ag installed Spiders as Cleveland's most likely last name back in July and it remains the clear betting favorite by the sportsbook at +250. The Cleveland Baseball Team has emerged as the second favorite at +500 as a potential short-term solution following in the footsteps of the Washington Football Team after the Redskins name was retired.

    Cleveland next mascot name odds:

    Spiders, +250

    Cleveland Baseball Team, +500

    Guardians, +500

    Wild Things, +800

    Blue Sox, +900

    Crows, +1000

    Naps, +1000

    Rocks, +1000

    Buckeyes, +1200

    Dobys, +1600

    Cuyahogas, +2000

    Rockers, +2000

    Bullfrogs, +2500

    Blues, +3300

    Castles, +3300

    Cinders, +3300

    Fellers, +3300

    Great Lakers, +3300

    Hazards, +3300

    Unions, +3300

    Burning River, +5000

    --Field Level Media

