Sport-Britain to trial return of fans to sports events

17 Jul 2020 / 19:30 H.

    LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Snooker, horse racing and cricket will be used as part of a pilot scheme for a the limited return of spectators to sports events in Britain, the government announced on Friday.

    The pilot, designed to 'stress-test' new government guidelines will take place from late July to early August.

    Sports events will then allow fans to return from Oct. 1 with social distancing restrictions in place, if it is deemed safe, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a statement. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

