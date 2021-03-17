Spring training roundup: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. powers Toronto past Phillies

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs to lead an attack in which seven Blue Jays had at least two hits and eight drove in at least one run in a 14-5 throttling of the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla.

George Springer, Josh Palacios, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez, Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk each had two hits, with Biggio, Grichuk and Semien also driving in two runs apiece.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola was rocked, allowing six earned runs with two walks and a strikeout in just 2 2/3 innings. Matt Vierling hit a two-run homer and Jean Segura went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Phillies.

Red Sox 5, Braves 3

Connor Wong hit a solo home run and Josh Ockimey added a run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Boston to a win over Atlanta in Fort Myers, Fla. The Braves scored all of their runs on a home run by Marcell Ozuna.

Rays 7, Orioles 1 (7 innings)

Mike Zunino hit a three-run home run and Ryan Yarbrough pitched three scoreless innings to lead Tampa Bay to win over Baltimore in Port Charlotte, Fla. Orioles reliever Eric Hanhold recorded just two outs and allowed six earned runs in the second inning after starter Felix Hernandez pitched a scoreless first with two strikeouts.

Yankees 7, Tigers 4

Clint Frazier went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBIs and Mike Tauchman added a two-run homer to power New York to a win over Detroit in Lakeland, Fla. Renato Nunez, JaCoby Jones and Akil Baddoo hit solo home runs for the Tigers.

Pirates 4, Twins 2

Kevin Newman went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Dustin Fowler added two hits as Pittsburgh defeated Minnesota in Fort Myers, Fla. Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios allowed four earned runs and eight hits in four innings with just one strikeout and a walk.

Mets 8, Astros 3

Dom Smith, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor all hit home runs and starting pitcher Jacob deGrom allowed one earned run to go along with six strikeouts and no walks in four innings to pace New York over Houston in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Astros were led by Jeremy Pena, who hit a solo home run, and Taylor Jones, who hit a two-run double.

Brewers 7, Dodgers 2

Kolten Wong, Luis Urias, Luke Maile and Zach Green each hit solo home runs and starting pitcher Josh Lindblom allowed just two hits to go along with three walks and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings to power Milwaukee to win over Los Angeles in Phoenix, Ariz. The Dodgers avoided the shutout when Matt Davidson hit a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Diamondbacks 12, A's 3

Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three RBIs and two runs scored and Ketel Marte added a solo home run as Arizona cruised past Oakland in Scottsdale, Ariz. Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder hit solo homers for the A's, but starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo allowed five earned runs on five hits to go along with three strikeouts and a walk in just 2 1/3 innings.

Angels 17, Indians 8

Shohei Ohtani homered and was one of five Angels who had two hits in Los Angeles' rout of Cleveland in Tempe, Ariz. Indians starter Shane Bieber threw three innings and allowed nine runs, but only one earned run.

White Sox 4, Padres 3

Luis Gonzalez's ninth-inning single scored the winning run as Chicago edged San Diego in Peoria, Ariz. Carlos Rodon fired three shutout innings for the White Sox.

Marlins 4, Nationals 3

Trevor Rogers struck out five while pitching four innings of one-run ball, leading Miami past Washington in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Marlins' Joe Dunand and Adam Duvall and the Nationals' Victor Robles and Josh Bell hit home runs.

Rockies 11, Reds 7

Connor Joe hit a three-run homer and Yonathan Daza had a solo shot among his four hits as Colorado beat Cincinnati in Goodyear, Ariz. Tyler Naquin, Mark Payton and Alex Blandino hit solo home runs for the Reds.

Mariners 13, Royals 0

Ty France, Tom Murphy and Julio Rodriguez hit home runs among Seattle's 15 hits in a rout of Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz. Left-hander Justus Sheffield threw four scoreless innings for the Mariners, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Rangers 10, Giants 6

Nick Solak launched a grand slam to highlight a seven-run fourth inning as Texas defeated San Francisco in Scottsdale, Ariz. Evan Longoria hit two of the Giants' three home runs and drove in four runs.

--Field Level Media