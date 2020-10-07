Springer's 2-homer day gives Astros 2-0 edge on A's

LOS ANGELES -- George Springer hit two home runs and the Houston Astros crushed their way within one victory of their fourth consecutive American League Championship Series, beating the Oakland A's 5-2 Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Martin Maldonado also hit a home run as the Astros went deep three times, one day after hitting another three homers in Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Houston will look to sweep the best-of-three series on Wednesday.

Astros starter Framber Valdez (2-0) gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Khris Davis and Chad Pinder hit home runs for the A's, who now need to win three consecutive games in order to advance to the ALCS starting Sunday at San Diego.

The Astros and A's have combined for 11 home runs in two games of the series. By comparison, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers played two National League wild-card games in the same venue last week and combined for two homers.

Springer's two-homer day followed a multi-homer performance from teammate Carlos Correa on Monday. Springer has six hits in the series, and coupled with his show-stopping performance in the 2017 World Series, he is 13-for-26 (.500) with five home runs and nine RBIs in six career playoff games at Dodger Stadium.

Davis put the A's on top 1-0 in the second inning with his second home run of the series, but Springer topped that with a two-run shot into left-center in the third. Springer's blast came two batters after a Josh Reddick single.

In the fourth inning, the Astros took a 3-1 lead on a one-out ground ball from Correa that the A's were unable to turn into an inning-ending double play because Houston's Kyle Tucker was breaking from first base on the pitch.

The A's pulled to within a run in the fourth inning when Pinder hit a blast into the empty stands in right-center.

The Astros moved ahead 4-2 in the fifth on Maldonado's home run that knocked Oakland starter Sean Manaea from the game. On the first pitch from A's reliever Yusmeiro Petit, Springer hit one over the wall in left.

Manaea (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Houston's bullpen followed five hitless innings in Game 1 with two scoreless innings in Game 2. Right-hander Ryan Pressley finished off Oakland in the ninth inning for his second save of the postseason.

--By Doug Padilla, Field Level Media