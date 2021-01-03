Spurs seek return to win column against Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs look to turn things around Sunday when they host the Utah Jazz in the finale of three-game homestand.

The Spurs are coming off a 109-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. San Antonio has dropped three straight games, including back-to-back defeats at home against the defending champion Lakers, after opening the season with a pair of wins.

The Jazz head to San Antonio on the heels of a 106-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Utah has alternated wins and losses in its first five games this year and looks to forge its first winning streak of the season.

Second-year player Keldon Johnson had a career-high 26 points for San Antonio in the loss to the Lakers and added 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. He made 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

"We played a heck of a basketball team, and we were a good basketball team tonight also," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the loss. "I was happy with their play."

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points for San Antonio. Rudy Gay scored 15 in the loss, while Dejounte Murray had 12 points and Patty Mills tallied 10 for the Spurs.

"We just played the champs at a high level, and we can go out there and play with anybody else in this league," DeRozan said after the game.

Spurs guard Derrick White scored nine points in 23 minutes in his season debut and return from offseason toe surgery. Center LaMarcus Aldridge missed his second straight game for San Antonio with a sore knee and what was listed on the injury report as "an undisclosed illness."

Mike Conley had a breakout game for Utah in its win against the Clippers, scoring a season-high 33 points and hitting seven 3-pointers to lead the Jazz, who won for the first time at home this year.

The Jazz dominated most of the game and led by 19 points in the fourth quarter before Los Angeles cut the deficit to just a point with 3:15 to play. Conley and Rudy Gobert carried the team down the stretch, combining to score Utah's last 11 points

"Mike did a good job tonight of just controlling the game," Utah forward Derrick Favors said about Conley. "He was finding his shots, he was finding the teammates open for their shots. He came up big for us, hitting big shots at the end of the game, hitting big shots when we needed him to. He just did a great job of controlling the whole game and just making big plays for us."

Donovan Mitchell added 15 points for the Jazz. Favors added a season-high 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while Gobert scored 12 points and Joe Ingles hit for 11 points in the win.

The Spurs went 3-1 against Utah last season and own a 108-84 all-time edge over the Jazz, including a 74-22 advantage in games played in the Alamo City.

