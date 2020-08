Aug 4 (Reuters) - Payments processor Square Inc reported on Tuesday a 64% jump in second-quarter revenue, as consumers shifted towards more online buying and used its peer-to-peer Cash App platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's net revenue came in at $1.92 billion, compared with $1.17 billion last year. Gross profit grew 28% on-year to $597 million (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)