Staff at Total's Grandpuits refinery to strike on Thursday - union

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Staff at French energy major Total's Grandpuits refinery have voted in favour of a 48-hour strike on shipments by truck and pipeline, a CGT union representative said on Wednesday.

The strike will start on Thursday at 06:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), Adrien Cornet also told Reuters.

Total confirmed in a statement that shipments from Grandpuits could be affected by the strike, but said it would ensure supply to its network of gas stations and to its customers. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)