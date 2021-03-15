Stars get past Blue Jackets in shootout

Alexander Radulov scored the lone goal on the last shot of the shootout as the Dallas Stars defeated the host Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Sunday afternoon to split a two-game series with their Central Division rivals.

Joe Pavelski tallied in regulation for the Stars and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves. Dallas won a one-goal game for the first time since Jan. 26 and improved to 3-3-6 in those situations. The Stars had lost their previous six games that extended past regulation.

Zach Werenski got the lone goal for Columbus and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots. The Blue Jackets lost for the fourth time in their past five games, the only victory in that span a 4-3 overtime decision against the Stars on Saturday.

Radulov's shootout winner came on a backhander that went over Korpisalo's left shoulder.

Pavelski opened the scoring at 14:28 of the first period. Joel Kiviranta's shot from the left faceoff circle went off Korpisalo's glove and Kiviranta regained the rebound. He skated the puck behind the net and fed Pavelski at the top of the crease for a tap-in. Rhett Gardner also got an assist on the play to pick up his first NHL point.

Werenski tied the score at 6:49 of the third. Jack Roslovic won faceoff in Dallas end and puck came back to Seth Jones at the blue line. Jones made a pass to Werenski at the right point and his shot made it through a screen and into the upper right corner of the net.

The goal was the second in as many games for Werenski and his third of the season. He led all NHL defensemen with 20 goals last year.

It appeared the Blue Jackets had tied the score at 4:08 of the second period when Cam Atkinson stole the puck in Dallas' end and went in on a breakaway before putting his shot over the net. He corralled the rebound, skated back out front and slipped the puck under Oettinger.

The goal was waved off, though, as teammate Max Domi was called for interference as he set a pick on Stars defenseman John Klingberg to allow Atkinson to get free for the second shot.

--Field Level Media