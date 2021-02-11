Start of MLS season pushed back to April 17

Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that the start of its upcoming regular season has been pushed back from April 3 to April 17.

The updated start to the campaign comes two days after the league and the MLS Players Association ratified the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which runs through the 2027 season.

"We're now going to begin our regular season on April 17," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a virtual press conference. "As you know, the CBA negotiations were extended by a week beyond our original deadline so as a result we've moved back the season two weeks to allow our players and our clubs the time to prepare.

"We'll announce the date of the opening of training camps really soon, then the regular season schedule soon in the coming weeks, hopefully by early March."

The 2021 season will see each of the league's 27 teams play 34 matches, including expansion Austin FC. The Eastern Conference will be comprised of 14 teams, while the Western Conference will have 13.

Garber also addressed the three Canadian clubs in the MLS. Toronto FC, CF Montreal and the Vancouver Whitecaps began play last season at home markets before crossing the border to contest "home" games at different venues in the United States.

"What is going on in Canada is very challenging," Garber said. "We continue to work with our teams to engage with Canadian authorities. All three of our teams are working on alternative plans as to where they're going to be in the short term. I feel for our Canadian clubs and I feel for our players."

The dates for MLS Decision Day (Nov. 7), the start of the MLS Cup playoffs (Nov. 19) and the MLS Cup final (Dec. 11) will remain as scheduled.

--Field Level Media