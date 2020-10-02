State aid, fish among "open issues" after latest Brexit trade talks - source

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the bloc's lawmakers on Friday some progress was made in trade talks during the latest round of negotiations with London this week but there were still "a lot of open issues", a source said.

The source, speaking after Barnier's debrief on Friday, said the EU negotiator named the state aid and level playing field guarantees of fair competition, fisheries, energy procurement and carbon pricing among the sticking points.

Barnier told the lawmakers trade talks would continue next week in London and the following one in Brussels, according to the source, but highlighted the final two weeks of October would be the ultimate crunch time. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)