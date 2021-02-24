State Dept says U.S. 'deeply troubled' by arrest of Georgian opposition leader

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States is 'deeply troubled' by the arrest of Georgian opposition leader Nika Melia and other opposition members and urges the Georgian government to act in line with its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Police stormed the party offices of Georgian opposition leader Nika Melia and detained him on Tuesday, deepening a political crisis that prompted the prime minister to resign last week.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)