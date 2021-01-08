Steelers activate Eric Ebron from reserve/virus list

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated tight end Eric Ebron and linebacker Cassius Marsh from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Both players went on the list last Saturday, one day prior to Pittsburgh's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers sustained their fourth loss in five games with a 24-22 defeat, however they'll have a chance at revenge when they host their AFC North rivals in a wild-card game on Sunday night.

Ebron, 27, has 56 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games this season. He had two catches for 9 yards in Pittsburgh's 38-7 romp over Cleveland on Oct. 18.

Marsh, 28, collected two tackles while appearing in one game with the Steelers this season, a 28-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 27. He has also suited up with the Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

--Field Level Media