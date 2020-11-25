Steelers activate McDonald off reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

McDonald's return to the active roster comes at an opportune time, as Pittsburgh placed fellow tight end Zach Gentry on injured reserve. The Steelers also signed tight end Kevin Rader off the practice squad.

McDonald was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 9, one day after Pittsburgh posted a 24-19 victory over Dallas. The 30-year-old has recorded nine catches for 61 yards this season for the Steelers (10-0), who host Baltimore (6-4) on Thursday night.

McDonald has collected 175 receptions for 1,998 yards and 15 touchdowns in 95 career games (71 starts) with San Francisco (2013-16) and Pittsburgh (2017-present).

Gentry, 24, injured his knee in the Steelers' 27-3 romp over Jacksonville on Sunday. He has yet to make a catch this season and had one reception for four yards in four games in 2019.

Rader, 25, has spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Steelers' practice squad. The Pittsburgh-area native has yet to appear in an NFL game.

--Field Level Media