Steelers activate RB Conner from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated running back James Conner from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Placed on the list on Nov. 28, Conner missed Pittsburgh's last two games against Baltimore and Washington, respectively.

Connor, 25, leads the Steelers with 645 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also has 25 catches for 145 yards.

The Steelers (11-1) made two other announcements ahead of Sunday night's showdown against the Buffalo Bills (9-3) in Orchard Park, N.Y.

They signed defensive end Cassius Marsh from the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad and said linebacker Ulysees Gilbert will practice Wednesday but remain on the reserve/injured list.

Marsh, 28, has tallied 173 tackles, 14 sacks and five forced fumbles in 91 games with the Seahawks, Patriots, 49ers, Cardinals, Jaguars and Colts since entering the NFL in 2014.

Gilbert, 23, was Pittsburgh's sixth-round pick in 2019 and has six tackles in nine career games.

