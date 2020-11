Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called off Friday's practice, pending "clarification from the NFL" as to the status of their home game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, a Pittsburgh team spokesman said.

The game was scheduled for Thanksgiving night but moved to Sunday as the Ravens fight a COVID-19 outbreak. Quarterback and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is one of 10 players - eight of them starters - on Baltimore's reserve/COVID-19 list. Placement on the list indicates a player has tested positive or is considered a high-risk close contact with an infected person.

The team said it "disciplined" a strength and conditioning coach for not following COVID-19 protocols, including not wearing a mask in the team facility, not reporting symptoms of the virus and failing to wear a required tracking device.

ESPN reported Thursday night that Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the players their facility will be shut down until Monday at the earliest.

The Steelers (10-0) earlier saw their game against the Titans rescheduled because of an outbreak affecting the Tennessee team. That moved forced the Steelers to have a Week 4 bye and gave them games in 13 straight weeks to end the season. Pittsburgh hoped to play on Thanksgiving to have the weekend off.

--Field Level Media