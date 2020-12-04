Steelers, Chiefs, Saints can clinch playoff berths in Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints head into Week 13 looking to punch their respective tickets to the postseason.

The undefeated Steelers (11-0) can clinch the AFC North title with a win over the visiting Washington Football Team (4-7) on Monday, as well as a bit of help.

The Steelers also would need the Cleveland Browns (8-3) to lose at the host Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday. Pittsburgh would then clinch the division based on the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Browns.

The Steelers also can clinch a postseason berth this week without a Browns loss. They can do so with a win or tie, or a loss or tie by the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5), Miami Dolphins (7-4) or Indianapolis Colts (7-4). The Raiders visit the New York Jets (0-11) on Sunday, the Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) and the Colts visit the Houston Texans (4-7).

Kansas City (10-1) can clinch the AFC West title with a home victory over the Denver Broncos (4-7) on Sunday and a loss by Las Vegas. A Chiefs' tie and Raiders' loss would also do the trick.

The Chiefs can seal a playoff berth with a victory over the Broncos or any of the following:

--KC tie, plus a loss or tie by the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) to the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) on Tuesday and IND loss

--KC tie, plus LV tie and BAL loss or tie and IND tie

--KC tie, plus LV tie and MIA loss and IND loss or tie

--KC tie, plus LV tie and MIA loss and BAL loss or tie

--KC tie, plus MIA loss and BAL loss or tie and IND tie

--LV loss, plus BAL loss and IND loss

New Orleans (9-2) can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the host Atlanta Falcons (4-7) on Sunday, as well as a loss or tie by the Chicago Bears (5-6) versus the visiting Detroit Lions (4-7).

The Saints also can clinch under the following scenarios:

--NO tie plus CHI loss and a loss by the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) to the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) and a loss or tie by the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) to the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on Monday

--NO tie plus CHI loss and MIN loss and a loss or tie by the Arizona Cardinals (6-5) to the visiting Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

