Steelers release P Colquitt, place LB Bush on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers released punter Dustin Colquitt and placed linebacker Devin Bush on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury on Friday.

Colquitt, 38, signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Sept. 7 after 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has punted 20 times during the Steelers' 5-0 start and his 43.1-yard average is his worst since his 2005 rookie year.

"I acknowledge that our punting is not up to snuff and that we have to get better in that area and we are willing to do whatever is required in an effort to do so," coach Mike Tomlin said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

During his long tenure in Kansas City, Colquitt made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2016 and won a Super Bowl championship last season.

The Steelers have punter Corliss Waitman, an undrafted rookie from South Alabama, on the practice squad. Free agent Jordan Berry, Pittsburgh's punter from 2015-19, reportedly had a tryout with the team on Monday.

Bush, the Steelers' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was injured during Sunday's 38-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He finishes the season with 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defensed in five starts.

Pittsburgh also promoted defensive end Henry Mondeaux to the 53-man roster and signed linebacker Ray Wilborn to the practice squad.

