Steelers remain unbeaten, knock off Eagles

Rookie Chase Claypool had three scoring catches and ran for another touchdown Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed unbeaten with a 38-29 win over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittsburgh, which built a 17-point lead in the third quarter but didn't seal it until Claypool's fourth touchdown with 2:39 left, is 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

Claypool had seven catches for 110 yards, Ben Roethlisberger was 27 of 34 for 239 yards and the three touchdowns, while James Conner ran for a touchdown.

For Philadelphia (1-3-1), Miles Sanders had two touchdown runs, and Greg Ward and Travis Fulgham (10 catches, 152 yards) each had a touchdown catch. Carson Wentz was 20 of 35 for 258 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions.

The teams traded touchdowns over four straight possessions in the first half.

Claypool's 2-yard scoring run capped a 14-play drive for a 7-0 Pittsburgh lead.

The Eagles answered with Sanders' 74-yard touchdown run on third down for a 7-7 tie.

Roethlisberger hit Claypool for a 32-yard scoring play for a 14-7 Steelers lead. It marked the first time a Pittsburgh rookie had a touchdown catch and a touchdown run in the same game since Franco Harris in 1972.

On Philadelphia's turn, Sanders twisted over the goal line from the 1 for a 14-14 tie.

Chris Boswell broke that stalemate with a 41-yard field goal for a 17-14 Pittsburgh lead heading to halftime.

In the third quarter, Ray-Ray McCloud's 58-yard run set up Roethlisberger's 5-yard touchdown pass to Claypool for a 24-14 Steelers lead.

Steven Nelson got the first of two interceptions to set up Conner's 1-yard touchdown run and make it 31-14.

Philadelphia staged a seven-play, 75-yard drive ending in Wentz's 8-yard scoring pass to Ward and a two-point conversion to close it to 31-22 with 5:58 left in the third quarter.

At 11:27 of the fourth quarter, Wentz's bullet to Fulgham for a 4-yard touchdown made it 31-29 and marked 15 straight Eagles points.

After Eric Ebron fumbled the ball over to Philadelphia, Jake Elliott missed a 57-yard field goal attempt that would have put the Eagles ahead with 3:23 left.

Claypool was open for a 35-yard touchdown catch to make it 38-29 with 2:59 left.

--Field Level Media