Steelers WRs Smith-Schuster, Johnson miss practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers practiced without their top two wide receivers Wednesday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) were on the sidelines with injuries, but coach Mike Tomlin said he expects both to be ready for Sunday's visit from the Houston Texans (0-2).

"Guys could be limited in the early portions of the week, but I doubt it will be significant in terms of their availability," Tomlin said.

Johnson leads the Steelers (2-0) with 14 catches and 149 receiving yards. Smith-Schuster has 13 receptions for 117 yards and a team-high two touchdowns.

Right guard David DeCastro was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after missing the first two games with a knee injury.

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (knee) also missed practice with an injury. Four players were given a rest day: QB Ben Roethlisberger, defensive ends Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt, and center Maurkice Pouncey.

