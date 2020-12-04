Stena Line says role in UK delivery of Pfizer vaccine going well

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ferry firm Stena Line's role in the roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is going well, and the firm is prepared to deal with any eventuality of Brexit trade talks, the company's Brexit chief said on Friday.

"We have trust and confidence in the government to use these last few days (of Brexit talks) wisely... we will be ready for any eventuality thrown at us," Ian Hampton told Sky News, adding that the transportation of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine was "very good."

"Our ships are operating on time. We're happy to be part of the solution to be able to make sure that UK gets the vaccines that is required so that it can start its programme of vaccination on Monday according to the government process." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)