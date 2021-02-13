Steven Stamkos one of five players added to NHL COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was added to the NHL's COVID-19 list along with four other players on Friday.

Stamkos, who was listed on the Lightning injury report as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, joins Philadelphia Flyers forwards Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton, and Arizona Coyotes forward John Hayden and Detroit Red Wings goalie Calvin Pickard on the list.

With seven players on the COVID-19 list, the Flyers have been hit hard by virus protocols. Philadelphia hasn't played since Sunday and won't play again until it hosts the Rangers on Thursday.

