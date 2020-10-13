Still 'many open issues' in EU-UK talks, Finland says

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - There are still "many open issues" in EU-UK talks on a new trade deal, Finland's European minister said on Tuesday ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders this week that is due to decide the next steps in the tortuous process.

"There are many open issues. Of course we do want to have an agreement with the UK, but not at any cost," Tytti Tuppurainen said.

She added that the specific sensitivities of the bloc's 27 member states needed more attention in EU-UK technical talks, including aviation, which is important for Finland. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Andrew Heavens)