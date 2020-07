KHARTOUM, July 22 (Reuters) - Sudan's transition government has appointed 18 civilian state governors as a key part of a democratic transition after the ouster of Omar al-Bashir last year, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday.

He also told a televised news conference the civilian government, ruling with the military, was working to resolve errors in the trade balance.

