KHARTOUM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A joint meeting of Sudan's ruling council and cabinet gave final approval to the country's 2021 budget on Tuesday, a finance ministry statement said.

The budget is the first to be passed since the removal of Sudan from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list and a peace deal involving some rebel groups last year.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Catherine Evans)