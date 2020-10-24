Sudan's normalization with Israel depends on legislative approval -minister

KHARTOUM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sudan's agreement for normalizing ties with Israel will depend on approval from its yet-to-be formed legislative council, Sudan's acting foreign minister said on Friday.

"Agreement on normalization with Israel will be decided after completion of the constitutional institutions through the formation of the legislative council," Omar Gamareldin said on state TV. (Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz, Nafisa Eltahir and Alaa Swilam, writing by Aidan Lewis, editing by Chris Reese)