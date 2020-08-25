SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Sudan's PM says held "direct" talks with Pompeo

25 Aug 2020 / 19:34 H.

    KHARTOUM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he held "direct and transparent" talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Khartoum on Tuesday, including over removing Sudan from a U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list.

    Hamdok said the two also discussed support for Sudan's civilian-led transitional government, and that he was looking forward to "positive tangible steps" to support Sudan's revolution. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jon Boyle)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast