KHARTOUM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced a new cabinet on Monday, appointing Darfur rebel leader Jibril Ibrahim as finance minister.

Among the other new appointments were Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, a leader of the popular Umma Party, who was named as foreign minister. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Nayera Abdallah, Ahmed Tolba and Nafisa Eltahir Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)