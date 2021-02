PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A Sudanese refugee has stabbed and killed a French immigration official in the southern city of Pau after being told his asylum request had been rejected, BFM TV reported on Friday.

An official at the police prefecture said that a homicide had taken place at centre for asylum seekers but he had no more information about the victim, the perpetrator or the motive. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Toby Chopra)