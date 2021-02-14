Suns take down 76ers for fifth straight win

Devin Booker scored 36 points to lift the host Phoenix Suns past the Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 on Saturday.

Chris Paul, a 10-time All-Star, added 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Suns, who won their fifth in a row.

Dario Saric contributed 15 points while E'Twaun Moore and Deandre Ayton had 11 apiece.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 35 points and eight rebounds while Ben Simmons added 18 points and six rebounds. Tobias Harris also scored 18 points.

Danny Green and Seth Curry had 10 apiece for the Sixers, who have lost two straight.

Simmons hit a tough layup to give the Sixers a 42-41 lead with 4:36 remaining in the second quarter.

Booker knocked down a 15-foot jumper to tie the game at 47 with 2:18 left.

Embiid tapped in his own shot with 0.5 seconds to go to equalize at 53 by halftime.

Simmons led all scorers with 16 points while Booker paced the Suns with 12 in the first half.

Paul came out aggressive with a jumper and a 3-pointer to quickly put the Suns ahead 60-55 less than two minutes into the third.

The Sixers eventually capitalized on a pair of Suns turnovers and took a 72-67 advantage midway through the third.

Booker stayed hot throughout the third, as he scored 16 points alone for the Suns, who led 86-81 at the end of the quarter.

Phoenix opened with a pair of treys to begin the fourth and the lead suddenly expanded to 92-81.

Embiid responded with two free throws and a dunk to close the Sixers within 92-85.

Embiid later dropped in a fadeaway to cut the deficit to 102-97 with 5:37 remaining.

Booker made a 3-pointer to key a 7-0 spurt and the Suns led 109-97 with 3:59 left. The cushion was more than enough to propel them to a season-best fifth straight win.

--Field Level Media