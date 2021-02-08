Super Bowl notebook: Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu have words

Tom Brady was winning more than the game on the field, he was also up for shouting down anybody that wanted to disrupt his plans for a seventh Super Bowl title.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' veteran quarterback appeared to be in something of a socially distanced argument with Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu near the end of the first half of an eventual 31-9 Tampa Bay victory.

With his helmet bobbing with every word, Brady pointed an index finger at Mathieu as he started to leave the field. Mathieu appeared to hold up four fingers, with the crux of the argument still unknown.

"We love that (stuff)," Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans said. "... We love when he gets fiery and competitive. When he does it, a lot of guys back him up to help him out. We love the competitiveness that he brings."

Mathieu seemed to suggest on Twitter that Brady said something inappropriate, which led to the heated discussion. But the tweet seemed to disappear from his feed as fast as it appeared.

Brady was wearing a microphone during the game.

"Listen, Tom Brady's a great quarterback," Mathieu said, according to ProFootballTak. "I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. it's over with. I'm done with it."

--Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had much more on his mind than the football game Sunday as he was coaching with a heavy heart.

Reid's son Britt, a Chiefs assistant, was involved in a car wreck Thursday that injured two young children, one of whom, a 5-year-old girl, is still hospitalized in critical condition. Multiple reports indicated Britt Reid was being investigated for driving while impaired.

Andy Reid was quick to address the car accident in his opening statement to the media.

"My heart goes out to all those involved in the accident, in particular the family with a little girl who's fighting for her life," Andy Reid said. "Just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

Asked whether the incident was a distraction, Andy Reid said, "We had put the game plan in the week before. The distraction wasn't a distraction as far as the game plan goes. That was already in and how we were going to work with it and go forward.

"From a human standpoint, it's a tough one. From a football standpoint, that wasn't ... I don't think that was the problem."

--Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be headed for offseason surgery, according to a report from NFL Network.

Mahomes has been bothered by turf toe and surgery could be an option to make sure the injury does not get worse over time. The MVP of last year's Super Bowl, who was also the 2018 NFL MVP, threw two interceptions Sunday but refused to blame his health for his performance.

"You battle through it; you're playing football," Mahomes said. "You have to battle through injuries. We'll look at it (Monday), and we'll make a final decision on it if we're going to have to have surgery on it or not."

--Rob Gronkowski isn't done yet.

After retiring from the New England Patriots two years ago following Super Bowl LIII, Gronkowski decided to end his time off and join buddy Tom Brady this season in Tampa. He wound up playing in all 16 regular-season games for the first time since 2011, catching 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

But Gronkowski showed his real worth in Super Bowl LV, finishing as the Bucs' top receiver with six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. In the process, he combined with Brady to become the NFL's most prolific postseason touchdown tandem with 14 TDs to break a tie at 12 with the Hall of Fame San Francisco 49ers duo of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

"It definitely ranks as one of my greatest accomplishments ever," Gronkowski said of moving south to win another Super Bowl with Brady. "It's just an unbelievable story."

It's one that Gronkowski hopes to continue, saying afterward, "I'll remain unretired. ... I definitely see myself coming back."

--If there is one team that knows the joy of a Brady-led Super Bowl title, it is the New England Patriots. Brady won six Super Bowls in New England, so when the veteran won No. 7 with the Buccaneers, his old team was quick with praise.

"Congratulations to the greatest of all time," the Patriots posted to their Twitter account soon after Super Bowl LV was complete.

