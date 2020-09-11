Super League Standings

Sep 10 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Thursday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts St Helens 10 7 0 3 282 115 167 47 19 14 Warrington 10 7 0 3 216 122 94 35 20 14 Wigan 10 7 0 3 239 170 69 41 28 14 Catalans 7 5 0 2 216 141 75 37 24 10 Leeds 8 5 0 3 201 162 39 36 29 10 Castleford 10 5 0 5 203 204 -1 33 33 10 Hull 11 5 0 6 232 302 -70 39 53 10 Huddersfield 9 4 0 5 150 209 -59 25 37 8 Salford 9 2 0 7 166 253 -87 31 43 4 Hull Kingston Rovers 9 2 0 7 146 259 -113 27 43 4 Wakefield 9 2 0 7 138 252 -114 23 45 4 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against