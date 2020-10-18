Super League Standings

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Sunday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts St Helens 14 11 0 3 413 157 256 70 26 22 Wigan 14 10 0 4 313 254 59 54 42 20 Warrington 15 10 0 5 322 192 130 52 32 20 Catalans 12 8 0 4 348 217 131 61 37 16 Leeds 13 8 0 5 307 278 29 54 48 16 Hull 16 8 0 8 374 420 -46 63 74 16 Huddersfield 15 7 0 8 286 311 -25 48 54 14 Salford 13 5 0 8 260 333 -73 47 57 10 Castleford 14 5 0 9 266 327 -61 44 53 10 Hull Kingston Rovers 14 3 0 11 232 405 -173 42 69 6 Wakefield 14 2 0 12 190 417 -227 32 75 4 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against