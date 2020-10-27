Super League Standings

Oct 26 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Monday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts St Helens 16 12 0 4 463 177 286 78 30 24 Wigan 15 11 0 4 371 266 105 64 44 22 Warrington 15 10 0 5 322 192 130 52 32 20 Catalans 12 8 0 4 352 217 135 61 37 16 Leeds 14 8 0 6 315 318 -3 56 55 16 Hull 16 8 0 8 374 420 -46 63 74 16 Huddersfield 16 7 0 9 300 329 -29 51 57 14 Castleford 15 6 0 9 304 351 -47 50 57 12 Salford 15 6 0 9 284 401 -117 51 68 12 Wakefield 16 4 0 12 256 449 -193 44 81 8 Hull Kingston Rovers 16 3 0 13 274 495 -221 49 84 6 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against