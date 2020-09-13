Super League Standings

Sep 12 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Saturday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts St Helens 11 8 0 3 303 135 168 50 22 16 Warrington 11 8 0 3 228 132 96 37 22 16 Wigan 11 8 0 3 267 182 85 46 30 16 Leeds 9 6 0 3 214 174 40 38 30 12 Catalans 8 5 0 3 228 169 59 39 29 10 Castleford 11 5 0 6 213 216 -3 35 35 10 Hull 11 5 0 6 232 302 -70 39 53 10 Huddersfield 10 4 0 6 162 222 -60 26 39 8 Salford 9 2 0 7 166 253 -87 31 43 4 Wakefield 9 2 0 7 138 252 -114 23 45 4 Hull Kingston Rovers 10 2 0 8 166 280 -114 30 46 4 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against