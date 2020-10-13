Super League summaries

Oct 13 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Tuesday Hull Kingston Rovers (12) 24 Tries: Lewis (16,61), Crooks (34), Abdull (68) Goals: Ellis (17,36,62,80) Salford (6) 22 Tries: Jones (22), Yates (45), Ashall-Bott (65), Chamberlain (76) Goals: Chamberlain (23,46,67) Referee: James Child Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium ......................................................................... Hull (15:30) Huddersfield Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium ......................................................................... Warrington (17:45) Leeds Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium ......................................................................... Thursday, October 15 fixtures (GMT) Wigan v Catalans (15:30) Group Regular Season St Helens v Wakefield (17:45) Group Regular Season Sunday, October 18 fixtures (GMT) Hull v Castleford (13:00) Group Regular Season