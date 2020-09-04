Super League summaries

Sep 3 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Thursday Hull Kingston Rovers (22) 34 Tries: Minchella (16,22), Minikin (20,39,45), Hadley (42) Goals: Lewis (17,23), Dagger (40,43), Abdull (77) Yellow cards: Kenny-Dowall (70) Wigan (12) 18 Tries: Powell (8), Smith (25), Hastings (70) Goals: Hardaker (9,27,71) Referee: Tom Grant Ground: Emerald Headingley Stadium ......................................................................... Salford (18:15) Castleford Ground: Emerald Headingley Stadium ......................................................................... Wakefield (18:15) Leeds Ground: Emerald Headingley Stadium ......................................................................... Friday, September 4 fixtures (GMT) Huddersfield v St Helens (16:00) Group Regular Season Warrington v Hull (18:15) Group Regular Season Monday, September 7 fixtures (GMT) Catalans v Leeds (15:00)-postponed Group Regular Season